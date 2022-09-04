Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trumler-Sebring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD
Overview
Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with University of Nebraska Medical Center - Department of Ophthalmology|University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Department Of Ophthalmology
Locations
Lynn Eye Medical Group2230 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trumler was my high functioning autistic sons’ Doctor and Surgeon for a number of years at Wilmer Eye at John’s Hopkins Hospital in Maryland. He has congenital esotropia with a consistent nystagmus gaze. He operated on him 3 times until she moved to California. His condition is one that will require him to have multiple surgeries, unfortunately. She took her time with him, her bedside manner was AMAZING. His first surgery was at 5 months and to date 4 eye muscle surgeries and I plastic surgery for retracted eyelids. My son and I love her so much and we miss her terribly. I HIGHLY recommend her. She’s the best and Greatest of All Times.
About Dr. Anya Trumler-Sebring, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English
- 1487774949
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center - Department of Ophthalmology|University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Department Of Ophthalmology
- University of Nebraska Medical Center - Department of Internal Medicine|University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Department Of Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trumler-Sebring has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trumler-Sebring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trumler-Sebring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trumler-Sebring has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trumler-Sebring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumler-Sebring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumler-Sebring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumler-Sebring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumler-Sebring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.