Overview

Dr. Anwer Dhala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beloit, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Beloit Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dhala works at BELOIT HEALTH SYSTEM in Beloit, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and New Berlin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.