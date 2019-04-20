Dr. Anwarul Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anwarul Haq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anwarul Haq, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Baylor Headache Center9101 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 820-9272
Veeone Medical Group Professional Corporation1420 Rocky Ridge Dr Ste 300, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (866) 377-6260
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Haq for more than 8 years now. He himself is a very compassionate man and cares if your in pain. I’ve been a chronic migraine sufferer since my car accident in 2010. And if it wasn’t for Dr. Haq and the treatments and hospital stays where he has given me one on one help to feel better. I really don’t know where I would be today. My headache are so much better than from sun to sun down 24-7. I have a life thanks to Dr. Haq.
About Dr. Anwarul Haq, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Medicine and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.