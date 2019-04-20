Overview

Dr. Anwarul Haq, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Haq works at Baylor Headache Center, Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.