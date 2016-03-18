Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Locations
Anwar Moryan, MD3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 311, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 566-2702
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moryan took his time on my first visit. He took time to give me some very useful information about my diabetes and his philosophy on treatment. He talked to me and did not bury his face in a computer like so many physicians are known to do. He showed interest in me and asked many questions to come up with a plan just for me.
About Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275581738
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moryan has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Moryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moryan.
