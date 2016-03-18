See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.

Dr. Moryan works at Anwar Moryan, MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anwar Moryan, MD
    3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 311, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 566-2702

  Medical City Denton

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Patient Ratings (28)
    Mar 18, 2016
    Dr. Moryan took his time on my first visit. He took time to give me some very useful information about my diabetes and his philosophy on treatment. He talked to me and did not bury his face in a computer like so many physicians are known to do. He showed interest in me and asked many questions to come up with a plan just for me.
    Review from New York, NY — Mar 18, 2016
    Specialties: Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275581738
    Medical Education: KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Board Certifications: Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moryan has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Moryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

