Dr. Anwar Mire, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.