Dr. Anwar Khurshid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anwar Khurshid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Locations
Arlington Cancer Center North906 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 664-9600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always prompt, professional and caring. I have been a patient for 14 years and Dr. Khurshid and his staff are awesome.
About Dr. Anwar Khurshid, MD
- Hematology
- English, Chinese
- 1922000488
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Stony Brook Hosps
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurshid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurshid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurshid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurshid has seen patients for Anemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurshid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khurshid speaks Chinese.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurshid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurshid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurshid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurshid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.