Overview

Dr. Anwar Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Ismail works at Physician Care Apmc in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.