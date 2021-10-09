Overview

Dr. Anwar Din, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Din works at Genesis Medical Grp Cardiology in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.