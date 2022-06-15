Overview

Dr. Anwar Al-Kunani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Al-Kunani works at OB/GYN and Infertility Center in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.