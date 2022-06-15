Dr. Anwar Al-Kunani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Kunani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anwar Al-Kunani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anwar Al-Kunani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
OB/GYN & Infertility Center901 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 228-9898Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Multi-Speciality Clinic1260 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 228-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Sincere and professional. Fully understand your concern and provide you with the best recommendations and treatment. Treats all patients the same regardless what kind of insurance they have. I love this doctor.
About Dr. Anwar Al-Kunani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Infertility and Laparoscopic Surgery, Hull University Hospitals, Uk
- Hurley Hospitals Hull, Uk
- Baghdad University
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
