Dr. Anwar Al-Haidary, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Haidary works at Haidary Anwar D MD in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.