Dr. Anwar Al-Haidary, MD
Overview
Dr. Anwar Al-Haidary, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Haidary works at
Locations
Wilson Nephrology-internal Medicine PA2503 WOOTEN BLVD SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 243-2268
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anwar Al-Haidary, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205829066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Al-Haidary works at
