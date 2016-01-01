Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwar Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Anwar Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 303-6729
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
About Dr. Anwar Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063528735
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.