Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sj Medical Center LLC1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 651-1787Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Anwar Ahmad, MD2000 Crawford St Ste 1403, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 651-1787
-
3
East Texas Cardiology15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 310, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 325-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr Ahmad took great care of my dad . Staff was very friendly and helpful . Dr Ahmad answered all are questions and was very professional and caring . I highly recommend Dr Ahmad
About Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1598704819
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Nassau County Med Center
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Adamjee Science College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Unstable Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.