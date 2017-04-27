See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD

Cardiology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Ahmad works at St Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sj Medical Center LLC
    1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 651-1787
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Anwar Ahmad, MD
    2000 Crawford St Ste 1403, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 651-1787
    East Texas Cardiology
    15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 310, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 325-1005

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Unstable Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Unstable Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina

Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 27, 2017
    Dr Ahmad took great care of my dad . Staff was very friendly and helpful . Dr Ahmad answered all are questions and was very professional and caring . I highly recommend Dr Ahmad
    Katy, TX — Apr 27, 2017
    Cardiology
    34 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    1598704819
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Nassau County Med Center
    Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Adamjee Science College
    Dr. Anwar Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Unstable Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

