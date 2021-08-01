Dr. Anvar Babaev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babaev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anvar Babaev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anvar Babaev, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Babaev works at
Locations
NYU Langone - Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (646) 501-0119Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babaev?
Dr. Babaev is an EXCELLENT physician and has been my cardiologist for the past 10 years. It’s great to find a doc with know-how, integrity, and an unbeatable bedside manner. I would recommend him to anyone. Truth be told, I already have! Thank you Dr. Babaev!!!
About Dr. Anvar Babaev, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Russian
- 1942294673
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|NYU Langone Medical Center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babaev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babaev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babaev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babaev works at
Dr. Babaev has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babaev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babaev speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Babaev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babaev.
