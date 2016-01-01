See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Jeyakumar works at Windsor Internal Medicin Grtrcs in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anusuya Jeyakumar MD
    1330 Rev S Howard Woodson Jr Way, Trenton, NJ 08638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 396-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Acute Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Acute Bronchitis
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Meningitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1447453329
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    • University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anusuya Jeyakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeyakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeyakumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeyakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeyakumar works at Windsor Internal Medicin Grtrcs in Trenton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jeyakumar’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeyakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeyakumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeyakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeyakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

