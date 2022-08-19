Overview

Dr. Anushree Sharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Sharma works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Dry Eyes and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.