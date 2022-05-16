Dr. Parashar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anushree Parashar, MD
Overview
Dr. Anushree Parashar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Parashar works at
Locations
Southern California Psychology Centers8775 Aero Dr Ste 238, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (855) 629-7272Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always an email away if needed. She has helped my daughter so much!
About Dr. Anushree Parashar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861622052
Education & Certifications
- RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parashar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parashar works at
Dr. Parashar speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parashar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parashar.
