Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anusha Bhatia, DO
Overview
Dr. Anusha Bhatia, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Women's Care1165 Imperial Dr Ste 300, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-9098
-
2
Obgyn Associates Womens Health Inc.9 S Medical Park Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 932-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhatia is an extremely skilled doctor and amazing at what she does! I was going to stay home and writhe in pain. Gratefully, I went to the ER and was blessed by her presence in every way. She explained to me in great detail exactly what we’re doing in terms that were easy for me to understand, which made my decision of what move we needed to make next very simple. Thank you so much. You’ve changed my life and my families life forever.
About Dr. Anusha Bhatia, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1720491962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.