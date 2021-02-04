Overview

Dr. Anurekha Chadha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Chadha works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.