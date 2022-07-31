Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Locations
-
1
Anureet K Bajaj MD PC8106 N May Ave Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 810-8448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajaj?
Amazing results. 3 months post-op from Abdominoplasty, everything has turned out perfect. I will most definitely return to Dr. Bajaj for any future procedures. Her staff were amazing as well. Perfect experience.
About Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033178264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
