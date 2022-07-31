See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (59)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Bajaj works at Bajaj Plastic Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anureet K Bajaj MD PC
    8106 N May Ave Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 810-8448

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Amazing results. 3 months post-op from Abdominoplasty, everything has turned out perfect. I will most definitely return to Dr. Bajaj for any future procedures. Her staff were amazing as well. Perfect experience.
    — Jul 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD
    About Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033178264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anureet Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bajaj works at Bajaj Plastic Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bajaj’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

