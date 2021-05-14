See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD

Psychiatry
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4958 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 987-6174
  2. 2
    Oasis Behavioral Health
    5940 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 987-6174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346349990
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brookdale Hosp-Suny
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

