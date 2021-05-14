Overview

Dr. Anuranjan Bist, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.