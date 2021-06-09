Overview

Dr. Anurag Walia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from King George'S Med College University Of Lucknow Lucknow Up India and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Walia works at NEUROLOGY MICROPRACTICE LLC in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.