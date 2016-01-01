Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anurag Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anurag Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Anurag Sharma, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1124391727
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
