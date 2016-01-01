Dr. Sahu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anurag Sahu, MD
Overview
Dr. Anurag Sahu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Locations
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5036
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4001
- 3 201 DOWMAN DR NE, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (808) 432-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Anurag Sahu, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174784748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease
