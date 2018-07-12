Dr. Anurag Maheshwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maheshwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Maheshwari, MD
Dr. Anurag Maheshwari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Mercy Medical Center, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Locations
Saint Paul Place Specialists7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 332-9356
Melissa L Posmer/ Digestive Hth301 Saint Paul St Ste POB718, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9356
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Mercy Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Maheshwari is a great doctor,always listens and answers all my questions. I trust him and would highly recommend him to anyone. He also takes time to explain concerns and medical diagnosis to my husband.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- U Bombay
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Maheshwari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maheshwari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maheshwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maheshwari has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maheshwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maheshwari speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maheshwari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maheshwari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maheshwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maheshwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.