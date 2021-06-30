See All Ophthalmologists in Glen Ellyn, IL
Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Gupta works at Dupage Medical Group Eye Specs in Glen Ellyn, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Medical Group
    430 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 322-8300
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    DuPage Medical Group Ophthalmology
    808 Rickert Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 322-8300
  3. 3
    Duly Health and Care
    1327 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 322-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Treatment frequency



Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Staff was awesome!!! They were welcoming, informative and kept me updated with the progress of being seen by Dr Gupta. I was a same day “add-on”, but was still seen in a very timely manner. Dr Gupta was professional, knowledgeable, sweet and has a sense of humor that makes him “real”. He took his time to explain diagnostics and findings. My appointment was at the end of the day… I’m sure all were tired, but I did not feel as though my appt was rushed. I’ve been in healthcare for over 25 years and I can honestly say after meeting Dr Gupta for the first time… he’s one of the best!!!!
    Rhonda Policandriotes — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942224712
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Insti
    • UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Institute
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

