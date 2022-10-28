Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Associates3245 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 228-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Teachers Health Trust
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I trust him more than any psychiatrist I know. Have known him for years! He is very thorough in his assessments, communication and treatment. I was totally miserable before I started seeing him. Excellent diagnostician and very knowledgeable in his profession. When you work with Dr. Gupta, YOU are the most important part of the "treatment team."
About Dr. Anurag Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1144285552
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Jules Stein Eye Insti
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Psychiatry
