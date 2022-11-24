Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton West21020 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-8656
-
2
Radiation Oncology Associates of Palm Beach PA3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 826-3334
-
3
GenesisCare4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 485-7707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
I have a great experience when I started my treatment at Genesis Care. DR Agarwal and the staff are an example that all other physicians and technicians should follow. They show interest in your wellbeing and they manifest it with an remarkable empathy for their patients who suffer all of them from carcinomas
About Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962482836
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Mount Sinai
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.