Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Agarwal works at Florida Precision Oncology in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Boca Raton West
    21020 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 (561) 883-8656
  2
    Radiation Oncology Associates of Palm Beach PA
    3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 (561) 826-3334
  3
    GenesisCare
    4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste C, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 (954) 485-7707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    I have a great experience when I started my treatment at Genesis Care. DR Agarwal and the staff are an example that all other physicians and technicians should follow. They show interest in your wellbeing and they manifest it with an remarkable empathy for their patients who suffer all of them from carcinomas
    DR RAUL FREIDKES — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962482836
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

