Overview

Dr. Anuradhika Kandula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Kandula works at Endocrine Medical Associates in Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.