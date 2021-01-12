Overview

Dr. Anuradha Thopu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Thopu works at Lung Centers Georgia in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.