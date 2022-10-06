Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Pdmm College and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Rode works at
Locations
Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-5818
- 2 9850 Genesee Ave Ste 650, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 800-2480
Scripps Coastal OB/GYN320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 300, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 901-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Coastal OB/GYN3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 901-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had not been to an OB/Gyn doctor for years but Dr. Rode was recommended by my primary doctor. I have been struggling with hot flashes for years and lack of sleep. She is so knowledgeable and caring. I am thrilled with the results. Don't give up on menopause problems, call Dr. Rode!
About Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1447451729
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University, Michigan
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dr Pdmm College
Dr. Rode has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rode works at
Dr. Rode speaks Hindi and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.