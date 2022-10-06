Overview

Dr. Anuradha Rode, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Pdmm College and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Rode works at Rady Childrens Specs Med Grp in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA, Encinitas, CA and Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.