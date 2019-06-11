Dr. Puttagunta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anuradha Puttagunta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuradha Puttagunta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Puttagunta works at
Locations
1
Arbor Medical Group G5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5115, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a Diabetes 1 patient of Dr. Puttagunta for many years. I have total trust and confidence in her knowledge and experience dealing with my particular issues. Regarding my condition, she responds to all of my questions and concerns with thorough, understandable answers while being kind and considerate. She's the BEST!!
About Dr. Anuradha Puttagunta, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1689620296
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
