Dr. Anuradha Mann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Mann works at Core Physicians in Columbia, TN with other offices in Spring Hill, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.