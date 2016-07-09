Dr. Anuradha Konkesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konkesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuradha Konkesa, MD
Overview
Dr. Anuradha Konkesa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center/ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Konkesa works at
Locations
-
1
Florham Park - Hanover Office83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have ever had.Takes her time with you very compassionate and extremely knowledged.Love her...
About Dr. Anuradha Konkesa, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1013908268
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center/ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Kakatiya Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konkesa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konkesa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konkesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konkesa works at
Dr. Konkesa speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Konkesa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konkesa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konkesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konkesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.