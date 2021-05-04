Dr. Anuradha Kompella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kompella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuradha Kompella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuradha Kompella, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Kompella works at
Locations
-
1
Bsw Primary Care Craig Ranch6800 STATE HIGHWAY 121, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 464-2511
-
2
Baylor Scott and White Family Medicine8400 Stacy Rd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 464-2511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kompella?
Dr, Kompella has been my doctor for several years and I can not say anything negative. I find that she excels in way that a patient may need her services. I am 84 and she VERY PROFESSIONALY treats me for several serious problems.
About Dr. Anuradha Kompella, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1215137344
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hosp/ Mi State Univ
- Sparrow Hospital Sparrow Health System
- Calicut Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kompella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kompella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kompella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kompella works at
Dr. Kompella speaks Hindi and Telugu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kompella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kompella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kompella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kompella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.