Overview

Dr. Anuradha Gajjar, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gajjar works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.