Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
10 years of experience
Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Parikh works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Peritonsillar Abscess
Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Peritonsillar Abscess

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Parikh explained the surgical procedure that I needed in simple terms and made me feel more relaxed and confident. He is a kind and patient doctor who takes his time and makes his patient feel heard and answers all questions. It is a pleasure dealing with him.
    Ernest — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Anuraag Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699118638
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
