Dr. Anupana Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupana Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from USC Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Williamsburg101 Broadway Apt 301, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anupana Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- USC Keck School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
