Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD is a Pulmonologist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Upadya works at CENTER FOR SLEEP AND LUNG DISORDERS INC in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Sleep and Lung Disorders Inc
    753 Highway 466, The Villages, FL 32159 (352) 391-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2022
    One of the best all around drs ever; answers every single question; truly cares about her patients in every way; always on time & doesn't hurry thru ur appmt. Thankful for her!
    J.Dominice — Oct 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD
    About Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1922067834
    Education & Certifications

    Yale U
    Yale University
    Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Upadya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upadya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upadya works at CENTER FOR SLEEP AND LUNG DISORDERS INC in The Villages, FL. View the full address on Dr. Upadya’s profile.

    Dr. Upadya has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

