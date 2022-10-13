Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD is a Pulmonologist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Upadya works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Sleep and Lung Disorders Inc753 Highway 466, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 391-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Upadya?
One of the best all around drs ever; answers every single question; truly cares about her patients in every way; always on time & doesn’t hurry thru ur appmt. Thankful for her!
About Dr. Anupama Upadya, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1922067834
Education & Certifications
- Yale U
- Yale University
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upadya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upadya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadya works at
Dr. Upadya has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.