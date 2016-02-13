Overview

Dr. Anupama Reddy, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Taylor, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center -taylor.



Dr. Reddy works at Baylor Scott & White Healthcare in Taylor, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.