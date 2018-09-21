Dr. Anupama Poliyedath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliyedath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupama Poliyedath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Poliyedath works at
Locations
University Medicine Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 280, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 320-1090
Internal Medicine Physician Residency Clinic7202 N Millbrook Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-4463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poliyedath?
I really loved this dr . She was very understanding and compassionate? She knew her medicines and properly diagnosed me the first time. Unlike so many other doctors. She took her time and gave me extremely good care.
About Dr. Anupama Poliyedath, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1548317126
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poliyedath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poliyedath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poliyedath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poliyedath works at
Dr. Poliyedath speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliyedath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliyedath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poliyedath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poliyedath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.