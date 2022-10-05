Dr. Anupama Narla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Narla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Womens OB/GYN115 Technology Dr Unit A200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-2239
St. Vincent's Medical Center2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 268-2239MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Fairfield Womens Health Center LLC140 Sherman St Fl 5, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 268-2239
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Narla is kind, gentle, professional and genuinely invested in her patients’ well-being.
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Narla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Narla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.