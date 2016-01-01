Dr. Kaul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anupama Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupama Kaul, MD is a Pulmonologist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Kaul works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary/Critical Care and Medicine, Searcy2900 Hawkins Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 278-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaul?
About Dr. Anupama Kaul, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kashmiri
- 1710938097
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University-Hershey College of Medicine
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- Wykoff Hts Hosp
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaul works at
Dr. Kaul has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaul speaks Hindi and Kashmiri.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.