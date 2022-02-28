See All Nephrologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD

Nephrology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Gowda works at Georgia Infectious Diseases in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Infectious Diseases PC
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Roswell Alpharetta Office
    1260 Upper Hembree Rd Ste B, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 410-3970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    NPI Number
    • 1508947870
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane U/Tulane Hosp
    Internship
    • Grady Mem Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
