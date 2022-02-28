Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Gowda works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Infectious Diseases PC5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Roswell Alpharetta Office1260 Upper Hembree Rd Ste B, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 410-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Gowda while I was hospitalized with sudden kidney failure. She is quite simply the best of the best. And if that's not enough, she has a terrific bedside manner - warm and caring.
About Dr. Anupama Gowda, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1508947870
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U/Tulane Hosp
- Grady Mem Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda works at
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gowda speaks Hindi and Kannada.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
