Dr. Anupama Pant Dhodapkar, MD

Hematology
2.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Anupama Pant Dhodapkar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pant Dhodapkar works at Brazosport Cancer Center in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Brazosport Cancer Center
    100B Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
  • Hematology
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1306863055
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Hematology
  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center

