Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Chauhan works at Columbus Arthritis Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.