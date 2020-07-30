Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Locations
-
1
Bhsi LLC2497 7th Ave E Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 769-6300
-
2
Nystrom & Associates Ltd13603 80th Cir N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 274-3120
- 3 13570 Grove Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55311 Directions (763) 274-3120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chauhan?
I had seen Dr.Chauhan on a monthly basis when I was a little kid up until i was about 16 or 17. She is very good at what she does. She helped me find the right medications and listened to the issues I was having.
About Dr. Anupama Chauhan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1548345655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauhan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Dr. Chauhan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chauhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.