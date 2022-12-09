See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Temple Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Mohanty works at First Feeding in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida
    601 Brickell Key Dr Ste 700, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 298-6060
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Miami Internal Medicine
    2520 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 648-7200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578743381
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miller School Of Medicine, University Of Miami
    Residency
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General & Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohanty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohanty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohanty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

