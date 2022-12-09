Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD
Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Temple Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
South Florida601 Brickell Key Dr Ste 700, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (516) 298-6060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Miami Internal Medicine2520 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 648-7200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I randomly found Dr. Bob online because of his great reviews, so I went with my husband to visit him (hubby had a lower abdominal pain). Neither of us had ever met a Dr that takes as much time with each of his patients as he does, and genuinely cares about their health and personal well-being. So we both switched over to him as our primary care physician and he’s been great ever since. Thankful to have found him!!
About Dr. Anupam Mohanty, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Miller School Of Medicine, University Of Miami
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
- Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General & Children's Hospital
- Temple Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mohanty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohanty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohanty speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohanty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohanty.
