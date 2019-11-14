Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Center, Manteca, CA1079 Eucalyptus St Ste A, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 284-4561
Tracy Office530 W Eaton Ave Ste C, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 284-4561
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for about 1 year now. I love the remodel. I love the atmosphere. I love the personal in depth conversation she has with me when I have my follow up. She and the medical assistants truly KNOW me. They KNOW who I am and care. I like this office and regardless that I travel to see her an hour.......she is worth it. I am still able to work full time and work around the schedule, for the "most" part....they are not tooooo tooooo late. (I SAY THAT lightly, because it does happen) Expect to wait for great care. Just, expect it. Plan for it.
About Dr. Anupam Chahal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1972780146
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Government Medical College Amritsar
- Rheumatology
