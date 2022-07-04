Dr. Anupa Mandava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anupa Mandava, MD
Overview
Dr. Anupa Mandava, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Mandava works at
Locations
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers4010 DuPont Cir Ste 480, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-0040
Louisville Retina, PLLC1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 3337, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 873-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She was very knowledgeable and kind. Dr. Mandava answered all my questions.
About Dr. Anupa Mandava, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1710257316
Education & Certifications
- Vrf Eye Specialty Group Memphis, Tn
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- The Geo Washington University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandava works at
Dr. Mandava has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.