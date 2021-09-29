Dr. Anup Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Vora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anup Vora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Vora works at
Bernard J Rogus MD3801 International Dr Ste 205, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-9717
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vora, and his staff were very professional. From the time i walked in the office for my appointment to the time i left, they made me feel comfortable and safe in their hands.
About Dr. Anup Vora, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992951586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Urology
Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vora works at
Dr. Vora has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.